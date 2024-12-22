To readers: The following is the third part of a series which accompanies the ‘Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' film series which can be watched for free here. Click here for part 1 and here for part 2 of this essay series.

1992 was an extremely important year in world history.

It was in this year that the Soviet Union dissolved resulting in what some had come to believe was a new unipolar world order, or as neocon trans-humanist Francis Fukuyama called ‘The End of History’.

This was the year that the New World Order was proclaimed openly by the likes of George Bush Sr, Henry Kissinger, and Joe Biden, and it was the year that both NAFTA and the European Maastricht Treaty were established giving over national sovereignty to private corporations managed by a non-elected technocratic managerial class.

It was also the year that Laurence Rockefeller founded the Disclosure Initiative alongside his niece Anna Bartley (then chairwoman of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund).

The Rockefeller Disclosure Initiative had a two-fold purpose:

Unite all of the largest UFO research organizations in America under one umbrella group and

Massively lobby the Clinton Administration to declassify millions of documents which was done in 1994, revealing little more than mountains of anecdotal testimonies and correspondences.

The transformation of ‘UFO disclosure’ from a fetish into a fully fledged ‘movement’ would be a high priority of this new Rockefeller initiative, which would increasingly capture the minds of Americans who mistrusted their governments, by re-framing all notions of conspiracies around aliens.

One of the most pressing UFO topics which Laurence Rockefeller demanded be declassified by the newly elected president Clinton was everything pertaining to the topic of the 1947 Roswell crash made famous by UFOlogists William Moore and Charles Berlitz during the late 1970s.

As we saw in our previous essay in this series, Rockefeller’s Disclosure Initiative, and the growth of such UFO myths surrounding Roswell which would soon shape the cultural landscape, were closely tied to the systemic deconstruction of Paul Bennewitz, which both Moore and Richard Doty played roles in accomplishing.

In 1994 Laurence stated:

"The July 1947 Roswell incident would be a logical and challenging place to start. While much in the public sector has been written about it, the government has had nothing to say about it after the original press release saying that a flying disc had been recovered, was retracted. The public record of this incident has been thoroughly analyzed. Further information depends upon access to classified information.

Many are convinced that Roswell marks the beginning of government secrecy about UFOs. However, whatever the truth of Roswell, a definite statement about it from the government would be very important. If it actually was UFO related, it could be used to start the process of reversing the government’s 40 plus years of denial on the subject. If it can fully be explained as not UFO related, it would be a significant contribution to the field, and perhaps even contribute to more rigor in research on the subject.

If this specific project initiative is successful, it will become an important prototype for the release of all UFO information. Obviously, the means of carrying out this event-related review is up to you. However, to the extent we can be helpful, we want to be."

Both Hillary and Bill Clinton were assets of Laurence Rockefeller. At left Hillary on Laurence's New Jersey ranch and at right, Bill and Laurence in the White House

During the heyday of the Rockefeller UFO Disclosure Initiative in the early 1990s, the Clintons stayed at the Laurence Rockefeller ranch in Wyoming, during which time an early recruit to the “disclosure mission” was Clinton Chief of Staff John Podesta. Podesta, who is now Joe Biden’s chief advisor for clean energy transition started going public with calls for UFO disclosure in 2002

Both Hillary and Obama have chimed in on their interest in UFOs with Clinton making disclosure a campaign promise in 2016 and Obama speaking at length about flying saucers on late night talk shows in recent years.

Researchers Brad and Sherry Steiger noted Laurence’s strange enthusiasm in funding both UFO disclosure and psychedelic research.

This fact was laid out in their 2012 Conspiracies and Secret Societies where the authors wrote:

“Laurence also funded the Green Earth Foundation, headed by Terence McKenna, who traveled the globe collecting psychoactive plants, which he was permitted to cultivate in Hawaii. McKenna theorized that aboriginal cultures have used these substances to induce a psychic link with extraterrestrials. The Human Potential Foundation was primarily funded by Laurence Rockefeller, who encouraged its study of alternative religious and psychiatric/psychological paradigms.”

Considering the fact that today’s UFO disclosure movement has converged on the very same drug movement launched by the CIA in the form of popular academics like Graham Hancock who promote Terrence McKenna’s thesis that psychedelic mushrooms act as a gateway to access other dimensions where extra-terrestrial beings exist implies that Laurence’s dual promotion of drugs and UFOs should not be seen as coincidental.

Terrence McKenna on a trip visiting aliens in other dimensions… not demons in his sub-conscious

During the Clinton White House years, Laurence Rockefeller recruited a bodybuilding physician named Stephen Greer to become the spokesperson for the Disclosure Project which has provided his meal ticket to this very day. Greer has given thousands of interviews promoting the narrative that NASA’s Apollo Lunar projects were stopped in 1972 merely because the aliens who have been stationed on the Moon for eons didn’t want the truth to leak out (but were at least kind enough to let us keep the technology they gave us earlier in Roswell in 1947).

The question an intelligent person should now ask is:

Why would a leading figure of the Rockefeller dynasty devote the last decades of his life to the cause of “UFO truth”?

Considering this operation co-evolved with the growth of alien disclosure projects, it is worth questioning: Are Laurence Rockefeller’s roles as UFO disclosure priest and primary sponsor of Terrence McKenna and the Tavistock-connected Human Potential Movement simply two sides of the same operation?

This information should cause even a devoted supporter of psychedelics and ETs to pause for a moment in contemplation that something darker might have been fed to you.

Billionaires, More Spooks and To the Stars Academy

Laurence Rockefeller was not the only billionaire to devote considerable sums of money to the cause of “UFO Disclosure”.

For the past several decades, government-sponsored UFO research has largely been driven by the work of private subcontractors like Bigelow Aerospace which was founded by billionaire real estate speculator Robert Bigelow.

Billionaire real estate magnate Robert Bigelow

Having recently joined the “new space movement” (i.e: an anti-nation state trojan horse designed to promote privatized money driven model of space funding) alongside other billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson, Bigelow allocated large swaths of his fortunes to the creation of organizations like the National Institute for Discovery Science (NIDS) in 1995 in order to investigate UFOs, paranormal activity, and psychic research alongside the chairman of the NIDS board, Dr. Harold E. Puthoff. Other board members included Colonel John Alexander, Gordon Novel, Bruce Maccabbee and Jacques Vallée.

It is noteworthy, that prior to launching ‘NIDS’, Bigelow was an attendee at Laurence Rockefeller’s Wyoming Ranch alongside Greer, and UFOlogist Linda Moulton Howe. In fact, in the photograph featured above, Bigelow is standing next to Howe.

In a November 2010 edition of Saucer News, it was reported that Richard Doty, who we met earlier driving Bennewitz insane as a self-professed disinformation operative working through the Office of Air Force Intelligence, was also working for Bigelow’s NIDS doing “research and investigations for the prestigious National Institute for Discovery Science.”

Puthoff confirmed that Doty had worked for NIDS saying “There was a period where we were investigating all aspects of the phenomenon. Richard Doty was a contractor for us, as were many other people. Some of his data could be verified, some could not. I happened to like him as an individual.”

Like Laurence Rockefeller, who had poured billions in the Princeton Engineering Anomalies Research (PEAR) Lab starting in 1979, Robert Bigelow has also become a major patron of para-psychology research, pouring millions of dollars into any scientific research that can demonstrate how humanity communicates with ghosts (or aliens) in other dimensions. This has taken new form with Bigelow’s Institute for Consciousness Studies founded in 2020 to add “life after death research” into this soup of ET research.

For years, one of Bigelow’s biggest assets in the US government was the late Senator Harry Reid who not only received generous campaign funds from the billionaire between 1998-2009 but also allocated tens of millions in national defense funds to his company starting in 2007.

Bigelow asset and UFO disclosure activist, Harry Reid (1939-1921)

As the New York Times revealed in 2017, it was with Bigelow’s backing, that Harry Reid spearheaded the creation of the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program which was devoted entirely to identifying and cataloguing UFOs.

The Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program was the entity which David Grusch, and Luis Elizondo worked for prior to becoming whistleblowers and sparking highly publicized congressional hearings broadcast around the world.

In 2014, a new creative force driving the “UFO-disclosure cause” began to take shape with the appearance of a weird organization called To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science run by high level intelligence operatives and using a cardboard cut-out Tom Delonge (former lead singer of the punk band Blink 182) and Dr. Harold Puthoff, the group’s co-founder.

To the Stars has poured millions of dollars into cultural/educational and lobbying projects driven by books, movies, film and documentaries in the cause of “elevating global consciousness” in preparation for a new age of UFO disclosure.

As Delonge says in his promotional video: “through a series of meetings I was soon connected to a large group of US government officials. From the CIA, to the Department of Defense to Lockheed Martin Skunkworks. These were the guys involved in the secretive government programs that dealt with these subjects.”

Some of the shadowy figures affiliated with To the Stars and featured on the group’s website include a former CIA director of operations, former Deputy Assistant secretary for Defense Intelligence, former Director of Information for White House Technology, and former chief of the CIA’s counter-biological weapons program. Both Podesta and Bigelow’s Aerospace have also worked closely with Delonge’s strange group over the past six years.

The role of Dr Harold E. Puthoff as co-founder of this organization gives us the clearest insight into the nature of this game. Harold Puthoff was a lifelong friend with UFOlogist Jacques Vallée and acquired security clearance for Vallée in 1974 where the two men worked on the CIA’s remote viewing program at Stanford Research Institute (SRI) affiliated with the US Defense Intelligence Agency under the heading of “The Stargate Project”. Other leading figures in the SRI remove viewing project included Pat Price, and Ingo Swann, who along with Puthoff, happened to be high ranking scientologists.

Considering the role Scientologist founder L. Ron Hubbard had to US Defense Intelligence alongside fellow Satanist Jack Parsons – founder of JET Propulsion Labs (both members of Aleister Crowley’s Ordo Templi Orientis), and considering Hubbard’s devotion to writing hundreds of science fiction novels featuring aliens (which also became the basis of his own synthetic religion), it is noteworthy that Puthoff rose through the masonic ranks of Scientology to achieve the level of Operating Thetan 7 (OTVII) by 1971 while simultaneously working with US intelligence.

Scientologists, Satanists and Mind Wars

One of the “conclusions” which Scientologists are meant to arrive at after thousands of hours of auditing and rising through the degrees of initiation, is that everyone on earth is composed of billions of alien entities possessing our bodies, minds and souls.