In this Economics of Well Being Podcast, I chat with Mark Anielski about Adam Smith, Alexander Hamilton, Friedrich List, Lincoln, the pros and cons of Trump's call for protective tariffs, and the science of physical economy as it was understood by the late Lyndon LaRouche.

