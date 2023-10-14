Today, I had the pleasure to chat with the father-son podcast team ‘Texas Boys’ about the new documentary series ‘The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs’. We tackled ALOT of material ranging from the occult, ancient secret societies, Carl Jung, Laurence Rockefeller and mind wars so, get your notebooks out and enjoy the ride.

