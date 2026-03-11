A Duran: Iran War Roundtable

In this Iran focused round table discussion on The Duran, I joined up with Robert Barnes, Alexander Mercouris and Alex Christoforou to talk about the dynamics shaping the new pro-war MAGA administration, the historic factors at play shaping the middle east, British intelligence manipulation behind the scenes and more.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

