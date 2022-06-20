A Fresh Look at Conspiracy Facts
In this discussion, Portugese podcast host Ricardo Nuno invited me to discuss the reality of conspiracies as an integral part of the human condition which shapes all of universal history. The conversation was sparked by recent CP video ‘The Reality Behind Conspiracy Theories and Domestic Terrorism’ produced by the talented Jason Dahl earlier this month.
Click below to watch the show on Bitchute
Or Rumble here
YouTube here
Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .
Thanks Matthew, watching now, cheers! <3
Appreciating this very much, thank you!