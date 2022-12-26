In this interview on Civic Duty, I was invited to speak about world history where some big topics were discussed including the question: How would history have played out differently if we had a Henry Wallace Presidency? How Major General Smedley Darlington Butler defeated the Wall Street Putsch, How The Bush Family rose to power, What were the Plans for a Fascist World Order Halted by Roosevelt, Why FDR was no Keynesian, How General Charles de Gaulle fought the Malthusians, What was de Gaulle's vision for Quebec and also a deep dive into the Authoritarianism of Justin Trudeau.

Follow Civil Duty here: https://www.civicduty.com.au

Follow me on Telegram at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

And for paid subscribers, click below to download your free PDFs of the Untold History of Canada series, Clash of the Two Americas trilogy and Canadian Patriot Archives from 2012-2020