A History of Globalism Part III: How the Malthusians Took over post-JFK
In this discussion with Civic Duty host Daniel Sorluca, we continue our ongoing discussion on how the USA was infiltrated over the dead body of JFK, the rise of the Trilateral Commission, what was really behind Watergate, the nuanced character of Richard Nixon, the authoritarianism of both Trudeau Prime Ministers and the 1981 assassination attempt on Ronald Reagan.
We also discussed the battle over Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative and JFK's earlier efforts to break the Cold War with a US-Russia space program in 1963.
My grandparents knew this in the 1980’s and were very concerned. They used to get newsletters naming these groups and my Grandmom would forward them to me to read when I was in high school and then college so that I’d be aware of what was going on in the larger world. I’m not going to go into my grandfathers career but because of his experience and the newsletters, I know there has been an organized opposition since at least that time. But my guess is that he was aware for decades before I was old enough for my Grandmom to talk to me about it.
