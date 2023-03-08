In this discussion with Civic Duty host Daniel Sorluca, we continue our ongoing discussion on how the USA was infiltrated over the dead body of JFK, the rise of the Trilateral Commission, what was really behind Watergate, the nuanced character of Richard Nixon, the authoritarianism of both Trudeau Prime Ministers and the 1981 assassination attempt on Ronald Reagan.

We also discussed the battle over Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative and JFK's earlier efforts to break the Cold War with a US-Russia space program in 1963.