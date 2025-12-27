In the latest episode of Tin Foil Hat, I was happy to join up with Sam Tripoli for a condensed but provocative discussion on America’s hidden history and its alleged ties to the occult, including Benjamin Franklin’s efforts to bring Canada into the early United States.

The conversation explores a spider web of secret societies, the role of Freemasonry among the Founding Fathers, and how power networks are said to stretch across centuries.

I also draws bold connections between Hermetic order, and the Jack the Ripper mystery and what can be called the “Kevin Bacon” of conspiracies, linking it all to the Greater Israel project.

Please check out my trilogy: “Revenge Of The Mystery Cults”

Please subscribe to the new Tin Foil Hat youtube channel

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress