In this live event in Vancouver Canada sponsored by the Canadian Patriot Review, I introduced a couple of our most recent documentaries and presented an overview of Canada's historic struggle for nation hood which has been scrubbed from records, and also screens two short Canadian Patriot documentaries on the Deep State controls embedded in Canada and the USA.

An overview of the program for scientific and technological progress promoted by the Canadian Patriot Review is showcased with a focus on the nationalist system of political economy, throughout history and today. The relationship of Canada with Eurasia, and the clash between open vs closed systems, is also discussed and the fight against the Great Reset internationally.

