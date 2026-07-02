A Montreal Special: Mass Shooters, Cults and the Cybernetic Empire

What are the invisible causes of mass shootings, incel cults and other dangers frightening western civilians? In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, David Gosselin and I unveil dark truths about MK Ultra’s cybernetic program, satanic cults, the Manson Family, and the impact of these operations on our current world.

Topics involve the predatory 764 online cult, the role of weaponized vs healthy ambiguity in arts, influence of the strange industrial German art band KMFDM in deconstructing young victims, the Order of Nine Angles and more.



Follow David Gosselin's work on Substack here https://ageofmuses.substack.com/



Or watch the program on Youtube here, Odyssee here Rumble here or Spotify here

https://spotifycreators-web.app.link/e/wINkfsLfq4b

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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