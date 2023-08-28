I typically don’t do this, but I felt compelled to put out this advertisement for an incredible new essay written by my brilliant wife Cynthia Chung who sheds light on the insidious marriage of freemasons, Jesuits and imperial social engineers which manipulated native Americans, European settlers throughout the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries inducing a state of constant war in the Americas.

Cynthia didn’t stop there, but went further into the depths of mass manipulation by tracing out how techniques of hypnosis and synthetic cult creation informed the psychological warfare operation launched onto the western world during the 20th-21st centuries in the form of the 1960s counter-culture movement, MK Ultra and much more.

This 14,000 word essay is only the first of a 3 part series which will be coming out over the course of the coming weeks… and while much of it rests behind a paywall, I highly recommend investing in this research as the intellectual returns are massive. Click below to access Cynthia’s essay today: