Cynthia’s journey into the heart of darkness continues with this explosive new chapter of her series shedding light into the Apollonian/Solar Cult roots of the secret agencies manipulating today’s world into a eschatological reset with the promise of a ‘new age’. Her essay will not only trace the Babylonian high priesthood into Persia, and Rome but will tie this into the emergence of the Benedictine Order and Templars which oversaw a ritual blood sacrifice of humanity for several centuries. You will also learn of Bernard de Clairvaux’s promotion of ‘Bridal Mysticism’ and the eroticization of spirituality which served to make the crusades possible (and the Templar Order which he shaped), but also gave rise to a ‘hidden seed’ infused into Christianity following the end of the Crusades. Although most of her essay is behind a paywall, I guarantee that your mind is worth the investment.