This Tuesday January 25 and Tuesday February 1 (at 7pm Eastern Standard Time), The Rising Tide Foundation will host a series of two lectures by renowned journalist/historian Martin Sieff.

In these presentations, Martin will unveil the true causes for the murders of both Russian Czar Alexander II (aka: The Great Liberator) and American President William McKinley which went far to derail the flow of history at a time of great potential and the near-destruction of the British Empire.

Martin’s first presentation on January 25th will showcase the importance of the 1881 London Conference of the Anarchist International, and introduce the figure of leading Darwinian propagandist, social engineer and all-around bad guy Prince Kropotkin who spearheaded an international array of anarchist-assassination cells. In his second presentation on February 1st, Martin will unpack both assassinations unleashed by these networks on two opposing sides of the world with one singular objective: Destroy the unfolding of a new era of win-win cooperation and the institution of the sovereign nation state.

A third Tuesday presentation on February 8th (again at 7pm EST) will featuring Strategic Culture Foundation author Eamon McKiney who will present some material on the inevitable disintegration of the oligarchical model of social control and the emergence of a new paradigm of win-win cooperation. More information on that will provided as we proceed closer to the date.

Yours in the fight

Matt

Speaker Bio: Martin Sieff is Adjunct Professor of Transnational Threats at Bay Atlantic University and a senior fellow of the Global Policy Institute and the American University in Moscow. For 25 years, he served as lead Washington Correspondent for the Washington Times. Martin is the author of seven books including “Cycles of Change: the patterns of US politics from Thomas Jefferson to Barack Obama‘ – and “Gathering Storm: The Three Great Eras of US History and Coming Crisis that Will Lead to the Fourth” (which will be released shortly)