From Sunday Oct 22 to Sunday Nov. 12, the Rising Tide Foundation will host a series of four lectures on the theme of Breaking Dark Ages and the Causes of Renaissances with a look towards the collapse of great civilizations, the loss of knowledge that led to systemic breakdowns and what was needed to bring about a rebirth of human society with a look to our own times

1st Lecture: In Defence of King Arthur

Speaker: Gerald Therrien

Lecture Description: Who was the real King Arthur and what did this man do to shape the course of world history during the early years of Rome’s collapse? In his class, Gerry will tell the real heroic story of Arthur, with none of the romantic chivalric nonsense that has been added to obscure the real story. There’s no lovey-dovey affairs of Guinevere, there’s no ‘carpet’ knights sitting around some round table (or chasing after windmills), there’s no absurd search for the holy grail, and there’s no mystical wizards. Unfortunately, all of this ‘added’ romantic nonsense has been used to distort the real importance of King Arthur in freeing Britain from the Roman Empire.

Speaker bio: Gerald Therrien is a historian and author of a four volume series on Canadian History entitled Canadian History Unveiled and has lectured on topics ranging from poetry, ancient Athenian culture, the renaissance and the Haitian Revolution. Gerry’s books and history dossier can be found here. Subscribe to his Substack here.

