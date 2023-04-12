This Wednesday April 12, at 8pm Eastern Time, the Rising Tide Foundation weekly workshop will begin a new investigation into the Plato’s famous dialogue ‘The Phaedo’ (on the Immortality of the Soul) which takes place on the last day of Socrates’ (mortal) life. Why is Socrates not depressed that he will soon be dead after having been condemned by the ‘democratic party of Athens for having ‘corrupted the minds of the youth’? Is he foolish to believe in the existence of something eternal within himself that will be liberated from the confusion of sense perception upon death? Or has Socrates thought more deeply about matters of the soul than his poor disciples who are overwhelmed with grief and despair?

Don’t miss this exploration into Socrates’ mind as we come to see for ourselves if reason can demostrate whether or not the soul exists, and if it does, then what is it’s nature and can it be said to be immortal?

Download the translation of Plato’s text here.

Access previous RTF study group sessions here.

