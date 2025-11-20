Matt Ehret's Insights

6h

France-Russie but because of the tight political situation between France and Russia, especially after certain political actions by France and the EU, the hopes of going to Russia through that channel have dwindle. But you're opening a new front and I will follow closely your initiative. Times are starting to be brighter for Canada with it's renewed relationships with China, some ASEAN countries (recent APEC) and future meeting with Xi to officialize some agreement with China which will certainly open some door for BRICS for Canada. This gives quite a perspective for the Artic project. Thanks

4h

The screening at Lumumba Friendship University sounds like a fasinating venue for discussing Arctic cooperation versus militarizaton. When you bring togther diplomats and scholars from diverse backgrounds like that, you're creating exactly the kind of mulitnational dialogue that's become so rare. The fact that Canada's renewing relationships with China and ASEAN countries could actully open doors for BRICS membership shows how quickly geopolitical alignments can shift when economic pragmatism overrides older antagonsms.

