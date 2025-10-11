Matt Ehret's Insights

Yet Another Tommy
14h

"The lesson of history is that, in the long run, super-elites have two ways to survive: by suppressing dissent or by sharing their wealth…"

The alleged "super-elites", who are actually inferior beings ruled by their greed, have chosen technocracy and depopulation with the sole purpose of suppressing dissent. It is an existential crisis for them, and so they are waging, as David Hughes calls it, the Omniwar.

“Globally, the ruling classes have no choice but to join forces and push for a world state /global dictatorship, while the rest of humanity has no choice but worldwide social revolution if it wishes to avoid permanent subjugation”. writes Hughes.

“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the

War for Technocracy

Volume 1

David A. Hughes

https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/978-3-031-41850-1.pdf

Dmitriy Milkin
14h

This says it all:

What made Freeland even more special was that she was bred from a zealous family of Ukrainian nationalists under the patriarchy of her Nazi grandfather Michael Chomiak. This network was brought to Canada after WW2 by Anglo-American intelligence and cultivated as a force with ties to pro-Nazi Ukrainian counterparts ever since.

Once again, Canada worships Ukrainian nazis from the era of WW2. Chomiak (Khomyak) translates to “hamster”, whereas Canada translates to “Freeland”.

