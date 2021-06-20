A Sweeping History of the Great Reset (NOT the BBC with Matt Ehret)

This week, I had the pleasure to speak with Sebastian Abecasis on ‘NOT the BBC’ podcast where we discussed a wide range of topics from the historic roots of the Great Reset, the battle Franklin Roosevelt waged against financiers in London and Wall Street, the Darwinian roots of eugenics, the false Keynes vs Hayek dichotomy, the epistemology of conspiracy theories, the nature and history of both Russia and China as anti-Malthusian power centers and much more.

