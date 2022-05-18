This week, host Jim Fetzer invited me onto his show to lay out my historical research and grand unifying thesis of universal history with a focus on the roots of the new world order.

By exploring the failure of the French revolution of 1789, the rise of Napoleonic wars between 1795-1815, the Congress of Vienna’s restoration of oligarchism, and weaponization of masses from the Young Europe anarchist movement through the color revolutions of the 20-21st centuries, we zero in on why this system of world government has failed on so many occasions. With this context established, we can then better appreciate which opposing currents of thinking and action have resulted in a diminution of oligarchical power during the past 300 years and how this history empowers us to navigate through our current age of chaos and misinformation.

Click below to watch the videos on Bitchute and Rumble (My YouTube channel has been frozen for the next two weeks, so use these sites instead):

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to my new Telegram channel at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress