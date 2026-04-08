I know that many people have difficulty thinking about matters of the occult and secret societies… however, if you haven’t realized that these things are shaping our world, then you will not be able to either understand our crises or think through solutions.

Thus, it is with great pleasure that I invite everyone to take a dive into Cynthia’s ongoing Rosicrucian series featuring the following pioneering pieces of research.

Now I warn you, although they are not free, they cost less than the price of a cappuccino at Starbucks, and are also much better for you.

Enjoy

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.