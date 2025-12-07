A Wild Ride Down Medieval Witch Covens, Psychedelic Drugs, Jesuits and Military Intelligence Shenanigans

On this episode of The Doenut Factory, Cynthia and I joined up with our friend Alex to discuss Cynthia’s newest essay exposing Special Forces Operations (aka: Green Beret) exploits across the Cold War to the present with a look to the strange involvement which the recent Washington shooter — had with the Green Beret’s insidious Zero Unit death squad for over a decade.

A discussion of occult intelligence operations behind the Green Beret/SAS Operation Phoenix, Tavistock’s Operation Phoenix, the Thirty Years War Phoenix operation and earlier 100 Years War Phoenix operation is examined with a look towards Gnostic/Mithraic orders such as the Templars and Hospitallers, and the Rosicrucian/Jesuit sects that emerged out of the Templars years after the order was taken down by King Philip le Bel in 1314.

We examine the deeper roots and purpose of MK Ultra, the social role of Cults and cult creation, psychedelic drugs from the Medieval ages to the present (including the Hospitaller-managed outbreaks of ‘St Anthony’s Fire’), to the rise of the Age of LSD and psylocibin). witchcovens, Jesuit influence in Vietnam and much more is discussed at some length.

Watch the show above

