In this episode of How to Kill a Sacred Cow, host Jay Henehan and I speak about the true causes of America's internal rot by going back to the British imperial stay-behinds who remained in the USA after the revolution of 1776 in order to destroy the republic from within. The leading figure of this poisonous operation was none other than Aaron Burr whose dark story is told at length in this program.

