In this short Canadian Patriot interview, Mike Holmes delivers an update on his and his family's growth during Covid and the fight led by patriots in Alberta who have created a resistence movement against the Davos fascist program promoted by technocrats in Ottawa. Mike described the nature of the recent Annual General Assembly of the United Conservative Party as the largest AGM in Canadian history, what policies were fought for, why Alberta is the only province currently carrying out a successful fight against the Great Reset agenda and what lessons Canadians outside of Alberta should take from this fight.

Or watch on Youtube here , Bitchute here or Soundcloud here:

Listen to Premier Daniele Smith's speech at the UCP convention in Alberta by clicking here

Follow the work of the Holmes family and a growing network of youth activists here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress