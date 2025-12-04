Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Garrett Kean's avatar
Garrett Kean
3h

I’m learning a lot from the dialogue between you and courtenay and really appreciate the two of you sharing it with the rest of us

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Just Puppets's avatar
Just Puppets
3h

A great response, very measured, thorough & fair to Courtenay. You’re obviously very knowledgeable in this domain & of key figures like Plato, Aristotle & Lerouche, having studied it for many years, worked in the Lerouche organisation as well as written many books & given many lectures. You’re obviously very well read & the content you put out is exquisite.

Courtenay’s original article against Lerouche did come across as weird & out of place, given your connection with her & the Lerouche organisation.

Somehow Peter Duke got into the mix with your post on his content. IMO there were some misunderstandings & misrepresentations in that, which I think can easily be worked out.

I wrote a response on that here:

https://substack.com/@jojoj0/note/c-183001233

Yesterday’s Duke YT video also clarifies his stance.

I hope you can work things out with Courtenay. I hope she’s not been compromised. The last thing we need is mud in the waters at this important moment in human history where your content highlights our rich cultural past & a vital tool for understanding & solving our predicament. Obviously if there is a valid concern to discuss by all means, but her arguments have not come across as being intentionally fruitful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Matthew Ehret
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture