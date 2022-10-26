In this episode of AM Wakeup with hosts Steve and Pasta, Ryan Christian (The Last American Vagabond) and I are invited to dissect global developments with a focus on cult manipulation, oligarchical systems, the fallacy of the cult of AI, and China's role within the Great Game.

