AM Wakeup: Chinese Spy Stories Past and Present
In this episode of AM Wakeup with hosts Steve and Pasta, Ryan Christian (The Last American Vagabond) and I are invited to dissect global developments with a focus on cult manipulation, oligarchical systems, the fallacy of the cult of AI, and China's role within the Great Game.
Click on the links below to watch on Rumble, Bitchute or Soundcloud
Or watch on Bitchute here and SoundCloud here;
T.me/CanadianPatriotPress
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.