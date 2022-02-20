In this edition of Fault Lines on Sputnik Radio, I was invited to present an analysis of the breaking situation in Ukraine and the increased danger of a false flag real or imagined provoked by western intelligence and blamed on Russia. We discuss the failure of oracles in the Anglo-American intelligence community to correctly "predict" the invasion date of Feb 15-16, and the extreme desperation by said intel community to invoke a new iron curtin before the oncoming financial blowout strikes.

Watch the full 3 hour episode of Sputnik Radio's Fault Lines here

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .