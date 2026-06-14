Steven Spielberg’s new film ‘Disclosure Day’ has finally arrived, and I suppose everyone should be excited to know that Hollywood isn’t run by the CIA or Satanists as we so long suspected, but is actually a hub of truth tellers obsessed with lifting the veil on government lies…

While Spielberg has devoted an entire career to the cause of UFO disclosure, having been launched into fame through his 1977 Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and 1982 blockbuster ET The Extra-Terrestrial… he cannot be accused of being a one-trick pony.

After all, it was only in 1982 that Spielberg wrote and produced the film Poltergeist which did so much to shape popular thinking about demonic beings interfacing with humans through electronic screens.

Spielberg’s 2002 film A.I was also among the earliest films to educate viewers of the human rights which should be granted to robots, and his 2004 rendition of H.G. Wells’ War of the Worlds revived the earliest story of Martian invaders threatening humanity.

In 2018, Spielberg released the film Ready Player One which served as an appraisal of the inevitable digital reality of living videogames, and tokenization that would serve as the dominant reality for young people living in a banal dystopic future hellscape.

Clearly, Spielberg has worked very hard to play his part in remoulding the zeitgeist around a paradigm of UFOs, clairvoyant ETs, AI singularities, and digital demons…

Sadly, based on preliminary reviews of Disclosure Day, it sounds like Spielberg failed to “shake the foundations of faith” which the iconic director promised it would, and only pissed people off by its banality, predictability and lack of originality.

But this shouldn’t cause anyone to lose sight of the fact that this film is only one small part of a much larger project involving highly placed agents in government, civil service, academia, media and entertainment committed to nudging humanity towards a new paradigm of UFO gods overseeing the new faiths for the new age.

I hope everyone appreciates why I am encouraging all to empower yourself with the type of knowledge required to avoid being swayed by this multi-generational psyop which is guaranteed to absorb many people whom you know and love within the not-too-distant future.

By clicking on the links below, you will be directed to the first four episodes of our ongoing series ‘The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs’.

Episode 1 is titled ‘Lifting the Esoteric Veil’ and tackles the ancient roots of the UFO religion and the singular thread connecting the pagan mystery religions of Babylon through the rise of the Swedenborgianism, Mormonism and the Spiritualist religion in America.



Episode 2 tackles the role of H.G. Wells as the father of predictive programming and world government who saw in the field of ‘science fiction’ a powerful tool to act upon the collective imagination of a target audience, while simultaneously nudging his audience towards an acceptance of the inevitability of world government.

Episode 3 deals with the interconnected topics of MK Ultra, the rise of psychedelic drugs from the bowels of the CIA, the rise of fascism in America after WW2, and the continuation of the Manhattan Project secret science program long after it absorbed German and Italian flying saucer technology.

Finally, Episode 4 (titled ‘Roswell and the Birth of a New Legend’) demonstrates that the governing myth fueling the disclosure movement is nothing more than an elaborate multi-generational hoax.

Episode 5 will showcase the Theosophical/Crowleyite origins of UFO cults which emerged in the wake of WW2 and their influence on today’s world, while episode 6 will introduce you to a side of such science fiction icons as Isaac Asimov, Gene Roddenberry, Philip K. Dick, Robert Heinlein, George Lucas and Frank Herbert which will shock you.

TO ALL: These films are made possible through the support of citizens like you. If you’d like to sponsor this ongoing series, then consider making a donation through Donorbox here or via a cheque mailed to PO Box 3, Ste Martine, Quebec, J0S 1VO.