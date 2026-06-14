Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
1h

Spook psyops are relentless, they're baked into the pyschopathic grifting cake. 🤑🎂

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Kevin R's avatar
Kevin R
23m

In my mind, this is a must-watch series of documentaries. If you can't see it after Matt & Connie are done with you, you just don't want to see it.

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