This Tuesday at 7pm EST, The Rising Tide Foundation will host part 2 of Martin Sieff’s series on the London-directed anarchist-terror cells that were used to disrupt the course of history at the end of the 19th century. In this lecture, Martin will focus on the common themes uniting the murders of both Czar Alexander II and President William McKinley as two parts of the same operation.

