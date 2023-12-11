In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I had the wonderful opportunity to chat with Jasun Horsley about his research, books and experience navigating through life. The discussion of navigating through a world of misinformation and the soul's journey to truth is also discussed at length. A good deal of time is spent analyzing techniques of mind wars- especially in the grooming of a global UFO cult. A special focus of our discussion revolved around Jasun’s analysis of the recent book American Cosmic: UFOs, Religion, Technology from Oxford University Press by Diana Walsh Pasulka,

Or watch on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here

Follow Jasun's substack and social media here:

and access all of his books here

Check out Jasun's two part essay discussed in this interview. Part one here and Part two here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress