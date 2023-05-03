This Wednesday evening at 8pm Eastern Time, as a follow up to the RTF study group’s review of Plato’s Phaedo dialogue, I will be delivering a presentation introducing the fundamentals of Johannes Kepler’s 1619 discovery of the harmonies of the solar system expressed in his third law of planetary motion. This introduction will introduce Kepler as a modern Platonist set the stage for an extended reading of Kepler’s metaphysics contained in Book 4 of his Harmonice Mundi which can be downloaded using the links below:

Harmony of the World (1619) book 1-2

Harmony of the World (1619) book 3

Harmony of the World (1619) book 4

Harmony of the World (1619) book 5

