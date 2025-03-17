This St Patrick’s Day, I thought it appropriate to be reminded that a vicious lie has been promoted for over 170 years that a “potato famine” ravaged Ireland from 1845-1850 resulting in 2 million lost souls.

The facts, as outlined by Christopher Foggarty in the following RTF lecture, demonstrates conclusively that nothing short of a conscious genocide took place following cold mathematical Malthusian principles for reasons, and using methods not at all dissimilar from what has been done to many third world nations under the guise of “globalisation” over the past century.

If this Irish genocide was finally recognized for what it was, then we would all be much better equipped to prevent another mass genocide from being invoked under the guise of a ‘Great Reset’ today.

Purchase Chris Foggarty’s An Officially Concealed Genocide: British Malthusianism and the True Story of the ‘Irish Potato Famine’ here. (He also made a free PDF available for download here)

