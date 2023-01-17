This March 10-11, 2023 Cynthia and I will have the pleasure to speak at an event hosted by Kernpunkte in Basel Switzerland alongside the magnificent duo of historians Dirk Pohlmann and Daniele Ganser.

Although all of the featured speakers know a thing or two about the dark side of history and the suppressed stories of the Cold War (and this will be discussed to some degree) the purpose and spirit of the event will be to shed light on the higher power of humanity as a species of creative reason endowed with the mandate to bring harmony to the earth in alignment with Natural Law.

As such it should be no surprise that the organizers of the event titled it: “The Human Being Between Spirit and Matter as Eye of the Needle into the Future and Bridge Between East and West”.

If you are in or around Switzerland and would like to attend this event, simply sign up using this registration form below:

https://kernpunkte.com/events/