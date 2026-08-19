Anarchist Syllogisms and other Sleights of Hand: A conversation on Jerm Warfare

In this interview with Jeremy Nell on Jerm Warfare, we had alot of fun dismantling the black pilled psycho-dynamics underlying radically indoctrinated anarchist researchers who are actually doing a great service to the very parasitical oligarchical forces which they believe to be exposing.

We evaluate the holes in the black pilled thesis that ‘everybody is, and always has been controlled opposition’, ‘all uses of national government are fascist’ and ‘only evil villains are competent enough to conspire multi-generationally’.

IF the oligarchy was as all-powerful as black pilled anarchists believe, then why has so much effort been applied to murdering so many statesmen across the ages? Why has so much work been applied to infiltrating and corrupting systems of government, culture and economics IF those systems were always controlled opposition to begin with? And perhaps, most importantly, is dropping out of the system really a healthy way of combating the ancient occult parasite latched onto our civilization, or are we just helping those power structures to be rid of any possible resistance before it can even emerge?

All of these questions and more are discussed in the program.

You can watch it on Substack above or Youtube here or Rumble here

This interview was sparked by the content of my recent essay ‘How Xi Jinping Became Hitler’ available here:

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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