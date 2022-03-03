On Sunday March 6 at 2pm EST, the Rising Tide Foundation is proud to host a presentation shedding light not only on Ancient Indian classics, but also the false assumptions, and false historical models that have obstructed the truth of India's glorious history from shaping a powerful national character over the past several centuries. The zoom link is available below for all paid subscribers.

Speaker Bio: Working at the confluence of applied mathematics, engineering, algorithms, and computer science, and using tools of Archeo-Genetics, Archeo-astronomy, Archaeology, and pursuing evidence of knowledge transfers from ancient India, Dr. Raj Vedam has put forward a strong thesis with verifiable facts, on the antiquity of the Indian Civilization, and the many discoveries made in ancient India. He has delivered over 100 lectures in India and the US, on the subject of scientific validation of narratives on history of India, in which he has developed a deep interest. He has conducted a dozen high school teacher training workshops in India on a multi-disciplinary approach to history. He has also revised history textbooks for the Texas Education Agency, as well as the state of Telangana.

To join the live lecture/Q and A simply click on the following link a few minutes before it begins: