I recently had the honor to host a presentation delivered by Dr Raj Vedam to the Rising Tide Foundation. In his lecture, Dr Vedam introduced a multi parameter analysis of ancient Indian civilization by incorporating archeology, archeo-genetics, linguistics, archeo-astronomy, mathematics, engineering, architecture and literary analysis with one aim: Prove definitively that Indian culture is both much older than “Aryan invasion” devotees would have the world believe.

In opposition to the generations of imperialists who have attempted to impose models which obscure this fact, Dr. Vedam demonstrates that rather than being a sink, ancient Indian civilization is actually the source of many of the greatest revolutions in science, mathematics, philosophy, medicine and much more.

Speaker Bio: Working at the confluence of applied mathematics, engineering, algorithms, and computer science, and using tools of Archeo-Genetics, Archeo-astronomy, Archaeology, and pursuing evidence of knowledge transfers from ancient India, Dr. Raj Vedam has put forward a strong thesis with verifiable facts, on the antiquity of the Indian Civilization, and the many discoveries made in ancient India. He has delivered over 100 lectures in India and the US, on the subject of scientific validation of narratives on history of India, in which he has developed a deep interest. He has conducted a dozen high school teacher training workshops in India on a multi-disciplinary approach to history. He has also revised history textbooks for Texas Education Agency, as well as the state of Telangana.

