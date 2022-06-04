Ancient Mesopotamia to The Rules Based Order: Understanding the Principle of Empire
In this episode of Foundations in Torah with host Dr. Dinah Dye, I was invited on to discuss the question of how one investigates causality in history, and also how we can come to understand the constant characteristic of empire as it was expressed in both Ancient biblical times and today. The role of philosophy, methodology and epistemology are also treated with a look to the stories of the Old Testament, Plato and Aeschylus.
Click on the image below to watch the discussion on Bitchute or the link to watch on Rumble…
Or watch on Rumble here
Matthew Ehret
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.