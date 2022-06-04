In this episode of Foundations in Torah with host Dr. Dinah Dye, I was invited on to discuss the question of how one investigates causality in history, and also how we can come to understand the constant characteristic of empire as it was expressed in both Ancient biblical times and today. The role of philosophy, methodology and epistemology are also treated with a look to the stories of the Old Testament, Plato and Aeschylus.

Click on the image below to watch the discussion on Bitchute or the link to watch on Rumble…

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to my new Telegram channel at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress