On this episode of Tim Kirby Russia Reloaded, I was asked to deliver my thoughts about Canada, Trump, Carney and whether or not Canada should join the USA. And what would happen if the USA were to join the UK as proposed this week by King Charles III? Click below to watch the full show
Discussion about this post
Matt , Trump should take up the King's kind offer of Commonwealth Associate, and then set the DOGE on it, starting with the Sin City of London.
Heck, even the UK called for a DOGE!
Make clear who is Boss.💰💰💰😅😅😅
Matthew
Haven't read your post yeg nut thst is my thinking also. One has to look at the big picture and what really hurst them is to see BRICS growing slowly and representing a real threat to them( the money pockets behind all this theater. Could you imagine what will happen to them when they'll be closed off most of the important markets,? And all the organizations they're financing or supporting directly with money? And Carney, a guy from those bankers' world, from the highest levels, hoping to parasite all our wealth? Despair man, despair. Just look at how "sleekly" they manuvered to get Carney as PM. Just as they were able to manuvered on the Hunka thing. Dangerous man, dangerous....