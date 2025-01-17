This Sunday January 19 at 11am Eastern Time, I will be hosting Ray McGovern, Dr. Edward Lozansky (and a couple of other surprise guests) who will deliver their assessment of the potential and dangers going into the Trump 2.0 inauguration.

Like usual, this Academy for International Cooperation event will include dialogue with the live audience, so get your thinking caps on and join in.

Click here to watch the recording of the previous AIC Peace Roundtable featuring Alex Krainer, Harley Schlanger and Larry Johnson.

