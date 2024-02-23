Hi all

I hate having to flood inboxes with something like this, but I have been informed that some people in my network have been approached by a character passing itself off as “MattEhretOfficial” on gmail, Telegram and comments sections in Bitchute and Rumble trying to get them involved in financial scams, crypto, Nesara conferences etc.

Just to be clear: This is not me.

Do not engage, and if possible, try to report the false scam artists.

Warm regards

Matt