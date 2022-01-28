What were the real objectives behind Britain’s ‘secret diplomacy’ with Hitler’s Germany from 1932 to Hitler’s 1939 invasion of Poland?

In this Canadian Patriot Review Podcast, I talk with Alex Krainer about his research and three part series on the Anglo American plan for a ‘Three Block World Agenda’.

As Alex thoroughly details, this aborted blueprint for a ‘New World Order’ envisioned a trifold power block (replicated by the Trilateral Commission model today) of Anglo-American fascist control over the Americas and much of Europe, India and Africa, a German fascist control over the Eurasian Heartland, and Japanese fascist control of much of the Asia Pacific.

How this agenda was advanced by the London-centered financier oligarchy operating throughout and above the various parts of the Great Game, and how this oligarchy arranged Hitler’s annexation of Austria, carving up of Czechoslovakia to the invasion of Poland is unpacked in great detail.

The important thing to hold in mind while listening to Alex’s remarks, is that this is not a story of the past, but rather a story of the present with extreme importance for the future of civilization. It is after all, a fact that the same formula attempted in 1938 is being replicated once more on the world stage.

And just like in 1938, Russia is still a primary target.

Read Alex’s trilogy:

Part 1

Part 2

part 3