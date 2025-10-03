Matt Ehret's Insights

Beyond Geopolitics Ep. 2: Are we Sleepwalking into Chaos?

An Interview with John Helmer and Martin Sieff
Matthew Ehret's avatar
Matthew Ehret
Oct 03, 2025
In this episode of Beyond Geopolitics, two veteran journalists (Martin Sieff and John Helmer) share their insights into the trajectory of our world, the firing of Chrystia Freeland, the efforts to sabotage the Russia-China alliance, Donald Trump’s ability (or inability?) to steer the ship, planned chaos within the USA, how will Russia respond to renewed…

