In this first 'Ask Me Anything’ event, I chatted with friends and supporters about… well… anything and everything.

We began by discussing the dynamics shaping the dictatorial police state that is Canada, the transformation of the freedom convoy from a geographically-centered event into a broader pan-Canadian (and pan-global) movement. We also discussed the nature of deep state operations in China, the poisonous ideology of Soros and Popper’s Open Society fraud contrasted with genuine open system economics, sabre rattling insanity in Ukraine, why entropy is not applicable to living systems, and the fraud of Newton, Darwin and standard model cosmology.

Additionally, we also touched on the reasons for the failures of the Canadian rebellions of 1837-38, the role of the Fabian society both in Canada and globally, the evolution of the quasi science of eugenics from 1900 to present, what made Ben Franklin a potent thinker and the fraud of the Gouzenko Affair of 1945-46 that sparked the Cold War and annihilated a powerful anti-fascist movement in Canada and the USA.

In the final assessment: This was fun and we will be doing more of these.

Supplementary reading:

Soros’ Sophistry and the Fight to Shape a New Economic Science

Today’s China Espionage Scandals Revive the Gouzenko Hoax That Unleashed the Cold War

How China’s Gorbachev Was Flushed in 1989 (the story of Soros’ man in China)

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .