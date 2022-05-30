I’m proud to announce that the Clash of the Two Americas volume 1 (The Unfinished Symphony) is finally available as an audiobook.

This project could not have been accomplished without the hard work, dedication and golden voice of my good friend and fellow Canadian patriot Hugh Patrick Trudeau who gave his time and talent to make this book available to both those blind and busy truthseekers who haven’t been able to take advantage of the written version of our books.

Click on the image below to purchase the audiobook of volume 1 on Audible

Or purchase the book directly from me ($15), simply write to canadianpatriot1776@tutanota.com and let me know