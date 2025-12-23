Audiobook of Revenge of the Mystery Cults Vol 1: Mystery Babylon and the Age of Aquarius now available for purchase
I am most honored that my friends Graham Dunlop and Darren Grimes (hosts of Grimerica Outlawed) have just completed the audiobook of The Revenge of the Mystery Cults volume 1 (Mystery Babylon and the Age of Aquarius).
Would you be on my podcast sometime? I’m in Canada too.
This book brings up 2 things I’ve been wanting to learn about and discuss.
Age of Aquarius jargon of the new age movement and Cults that run the governments of the world from the shadows.
How do those topics intersect? Come tell me about it sometime!