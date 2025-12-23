I am most honored that my friends Graham Dunlop and Darren Grimes (hosts of Grimerica Outlawed) have just completed the audiobook of The Revenge of the Mystery Cults volume 1 (Mystery Babylon and the Age of Aquarius).

Graham and Darren’s work on this audiobook surpassed all expectations, and if you happen to be an author itching to get your work transformed into audio format, check out their work and contact info here.