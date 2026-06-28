I am extremely happy to announce that the second volume of Revenge of the Mystery Cults (Rosicrucian Golem) is finally available as an audiobook!

I am also proud that this book was read by my talented singer, songwriter aunt Linda Ehret who generously gave her time and fantastic voice to this project.

Anyone who is interested can get their audiobook on Gumroad by clicking this link

Additionally, the Audiobook of Revenge of the Mystery Cults volume 1 (Mystery Babylon and the Age of Aquarius) narrated by Graham Dunlop and Darren Grimes can be purchased here. The audiobook of volume three is still in the works.

If you are a paying subscriber, I’d like to say thank you by offering you free access to both audiobooks which you can download by clicking the links below: