Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Truth's avatar
Elizabeth Truth
3d

If you get all the US citizens to leave America to expat abroad then it’s easier to conquer by replacement. Can you write a book about avoiding the Pro China psyops?

Reply
Share
Elizabeth Truth's avatar
Elizabeth Truth
3d

I’ve also noticed my Google feed is full of pro China articles at the same time. Strange. Operation Dragonbridge?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Ehret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture