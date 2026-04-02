I am extraordinarily happy to announce that AUDIOBOOK versions of Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops volumes 1 and 2 are now ready for purchase for all audio-oriented souls. A big thanks to the talented Bob Pocius for giving his voice to this project.

Both audiobooks are available on Gumroad and can be purchased using the links below:

Vol 1 (How the Cold War is Being Revived and What You Can Do About It): Purchase on Gumroad here

Vol 2 (Know Your Enemy): Purchase on Gumroad here

For anyone who really wants to cut through misinformation, check out my free Comprehensive China Dossier, now available here.

A message to all subscribers:

Many people know that I am extremely devoted to total top down solutions to humanity’s problems. While I believe that citizen engagement and the fight to impose policies that break the chains of oligarchism are extremely important, I am not ignorant to the dangers which we all face moving into the coming storm. As such having back up plans to protect ourselves and our loved ones is smart. Mikkel Thorup, founder of Expat Money, is someone who has spent many years helping people make the transition to more stable terrain abroad. If you’d like to check out his program, take part in his workshops, consultations, or just download his new free special report ‘Plan-B: Residencies & Instant Citizenships’, then click this link: expatmoney.com/matt

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress