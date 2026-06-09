Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BigBuckle's avatar
BigBuckle
3h

Re St Patrick, there is no reliable evidence that he existed. Instead there is a lot of evidence that he was an invented figure, invented 300 years after he was alleged to have lived.

Whereas there is evidence that Columba was a real historical figure because St Adomnan (624-704) wrote his biography.

St Patrick was supposed to have lived in the 5th century - according to legend. Yet there is no independent contemporaneous record of the existence of Patrick. No one wrote about him until the legend was invented in the Book of Armagh in the 9th century.

Writers of the 5th - 7th centuries who knew Ireland well - Gildas, Adomnan, Prosper of Aquitaine & Columbanus - never mentioned Patrick in spite of the many great things later attributed to him.

St Patrick is an invented myth - invented for both political & religious reasons.. There is not a shred of historical evidence of the existence of the man of legend.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matthew Ehret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture