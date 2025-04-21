In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I chatted with Peoples Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier about his vision for Canada, the world economic crisis, de-dollarization, BRICS, exiting NATO, Arctic Cooperation, weaponized immigration, Alberta Independence, decarbonization threats and the fallacy of Liberal vs Conservative games.
Maxime Bernier leader of the People's Party of Canada Guest's website: https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/
