In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, I chatted with Peoples Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier about his vision for Canada, the world economic crisis, de-dollarization, BRICS, exiting NATO, Arctic Cooperation, weaponized immigration, Alberta Independence, decarbonization threats and the fallacy of Liberal vs Conservative games.

