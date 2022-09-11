Bankers' Coups, Transhumanism and the Art of Thinking [Grand Theft World this week]
In this episode of Grand Theft World with Richard Grove and Tony Myers, I was invited to discuss the contents of the new Canadian Patriot video "Smedley Butler and the 1934 Bankers' Coup", as well as matters of mind more generally with a deep dive into the fallacies of AI, transhumanism, Marshall Mcluhan and neo-Darwinism.
There was a lot of content there that I struggled to follow, and Tony Myers seemed to have phrases handy to describe philosophical things, so I tried to find things that he's written to explain those things. He is described somewhere as a Logic Professor, but I couldn't find more about that. I know he's affiliated with grandtheftworld.com, but want to find writings, not so much videos, that I can access directly.
