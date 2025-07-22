Matt Ehret's Insights

Oaf
6hEdited

Mister Matt, in this article and all that it contains, THE JOY OF LIFE AND LIVING--historical and present-day--is palpable. Here's hoping a few great and powerful men of conscience will catch it.

Hans G. Schantz
4h

Excellent piece. That's a side of Franklin with which I was unfamiliar. Even the more narrow, physics-oriented story of how the colonial bumpkin became heralded as one of leading scientific lights of his day makes fascinating reading.

"The Abbé Nollet developed an elaborate two-fluid theory of electricity based upon duFay’s concept of vitreous and resinous electricity. A few years after Nollet published his theory, he was astonished to discover a book packed with experimental observations and arguments refuting his ideas. Clearly the work of his enemies and rivals at the French court, the book purported to be a translation into French of work performed in the obscure colonial hamlet of “Philadelphia” in the colony of Pennsylvania by one “Benjamin Franklin” [[xxi], [xxii]].

"Benjamin Franklin (1705–1790) rejected the two-fluid theory of du Fay and Nollet with its confusing requirement that an equal mixture of vitreous and resinous electricity annihilate each other. Franklin proposed a one-fluid theory [[xxiii]]. Franklin argued that “vitreous electricity” represented an excess of electrification or a “positive” charge, and “resinous electricity” represented a deficit of electricity or a “negative” charge. Franklin himself acknowledged that this identification was speculative, but the interested reader may pursue the reasons further in the references [[xxiv]]."

https://aetherczar.substack.com/p/422-fluid-theories-of-electricity

